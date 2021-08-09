Youth Kills Father After Being Denied Of Money For Liquor

Ganjam: In a brutal incident, a youth allegedly killed his father after the latter denied giving him money for liquor. The incident has been reported from Mahachhai village under Kabisuryanagar police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Karunakar Sahu.

According to sources, an altercation erupted between Karunakar and his younger son following which the latter attacked his father with a wooden staff and later with a sharp weapon.

Though Karunakar was rushed to Hinjilicut Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the youth fled the spot after the attack.

Kabisuryanagar Police have initiated a probe into the incident.