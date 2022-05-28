Youth Killed Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A youth was beaten to death over a suspected extra-marital affair in Bamebari tehsil of Kendujhar district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Gamha Munda, a resident of Goudatapa Sahi under Bamebari Police limits.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Gamha was returning home when some unidentified miscreants attacked him with a wooden plank, killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also detained two persons identified as Ganga Munda and Mithun Munda of the village in this connection.

It is suspected that the youth might have been murdered over an extra-marital affair. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.