Youth Killed On Suspicion Of Being ‘Police Informer’

Nuapada: A youth was abducted and killed by Maoists suspecting him to be police informer atDhekunpani village in Sunabeda of Nuapada distric late on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anantaram Rout, a resident of Dhekunapani village.

According to reports, a group of Maoists stormed into Anantaram’s house after mid-night last night, dragged him out of the dwelling and killed him. His body was found on the outskirts of the village today early morning.