Youth Killed In Road Mishap In Angul, Irate Locals Stage Protest

Angul: Tension sparked in Athmallik area of Angul district after a youth was killed in a road mishap here. Locals staged protest demanding compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

The identity of the deceased is not known immediately.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while the youth was crossing through the under-construction road and fell into the pit. The locals alleged no sign or banner of under-construction road was posted here.

Following the mishap, the locals staged protest in front of the Athamallik Sub-Collector’s office demanding compensation for the death.