Youth Killed In Road Mishap After Performing Father’s Last Rites

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life in a road mishap in Boudh district while returning home after performing the last rites of his father.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Meher of Tarava area of Sonepur district.

According to sources, the mishap took place while Tarun returning from Puri after performing the last rites of his father. Tarun was killed and his four relatives suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on NH-57 near Karadakotha under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.