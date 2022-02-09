Youth Killed In Maoist Landmine Blast In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A youth was killed after a landmine allegedly planted by Maoists near Sadingia- Kiamunda under Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district exploded today.

The deceased has been identified as Priyaranjan Kanhara of Kiamunda village.

Earlier yesterday, several Maoist posters were found at various places in the area. The ultras had also torched two JCBs near the blast site.

It is pertinent to mention that less than a week ago, a journalist, Rohit Biswal of Mohangiri died in a landmine blast in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Reports said, he was trying to go near a poster put up by suspected Maoists near Mohangiri village in Madanpur-Rampur block of Kalahandi district.