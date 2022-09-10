Youth Killed For Opposing Drug Trade In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly murdered in a slum area in Bhubaneswar for allegedly opposing the drug trade.

The deceased has been identified as Subrata Rao alias Chandu of Tulasi Basti in the Unit-8 area of the city.

According to Subrat’s family members, a couple was selling brown sugar in the area. Angered over this Subrat along with two of his friends confronted them.

Following this, an altercation broke out between them. Later the situation turned ugly after the couple attacked Subrat and his friend. While Subrat lost his life, two others were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained for questioning.

More details are awaited.