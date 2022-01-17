Youth Killed By Maoists On Suspicion Of Being ‘Informer’ In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A youth was allegedly killed by Maoists suspecting him to be a police informer in Mahupadar Kerimiti forests of Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Anand of Daldali village.

According to reports, the red rebels dragged Anand from his house on January 13 on suspicion of being a police informer.

Later on January 14, he was beaten by Maoists and produced before the Praja court on January 15 where he was sentenced to death.

The Maoists allegedly burned his body after killing him. Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into the incident.