Rayagada: A youth was killed after an SUV hit the bike, he was riding on the Therubali-Paikapada road under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Samir Praska (18), of Therubali.

Locals demand compensation for the family members of the deceased after the incident.

