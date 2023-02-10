Youth Jumps Out Of Car To Escape Kidnapping In Bhubaneswar, Dies

Bhubaneswar: A youth died under mysterious circumstances near Shaheed Nagar Police Station in the state capital, Bhubaneswar on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bichitra Palei of Ramachandrapur village in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Palei had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from one Batakrushna Behera three years ago. There was a conflict between Bichitra and Batakrushna as the former delayed returning the money. Later, it was resolved through a mutual understanding between them.

On Thursday night, Batakrushna and his sister thrashed him red and blue after finding Bichitra wandering near their house. Thereafter, the brother and sister duo allegedly forcibly put Bichitra in a car and tried to kidnap him for not repaying the money.

In order to evade a kidnapping, Bichitra jumped off the car by opening the door when the car reached the Shaheed Nagar Police Station. To save himself he entered the premises of the police station by raising an alert.

Soon, cops from the police station came out and found Bichitra in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

While investigating the matter, Saheed Nagar police detained two persons for interrogation.