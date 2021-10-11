Youth Injured In Miscreants’ Attack Near Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 unidentified miscreants attacked a bike-borne youth near the Kalinga Stadium square on Monday evening, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim has been identified the victim as Bubul Samantaray, a resident of Behera Sahi in Nayapalli.

According to reports, the victim suffered multiple injuries in the attack and has been rushed to the Capital Hospital.

The incident on the busy road occurred when people across the Capital city are busy with the festive shopping and the market places, as well as roads, are bustling with the crowd.

While the reason behind the attack and the identity of the attackers are yet to be ascertained, sources said that the miscreants attacked the victim with swords and other sharp weapons.

On being informed, the police have reached the spot and started an investigation on the basis of CCTV footage.