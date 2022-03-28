Youth Injured In Firing By Miscreants In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained bullet injuries after being shot at by a miscreant at Laxmisagar petrol pump in Bhubaneswar late on Sunday night.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants fired bullets following an argument at the petrol pump. The whole incident has been captured in the CCTV footage that was installed in the petrol station.

Following the incident, the cops have initiated an investigation.