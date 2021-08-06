Youth In Honey-Trap; Blackmailed After Nude Video Call

Cuttack: A youth fell in the nets of an alleged “Honey-Trap Gang” and approached the police for being blackmailed after attending a nude video call.

As per reports, the complainant received a friend request from a girl on Facebook. As he accepted her friend request, the duo then exchanged their WhatsApp number to remain in frequent contact.

Following this, he received a video call from the girl. Upon answering, the youth saw her in a nude state. However, without hesitating he continued the intimate video call in an undressed state.

Meanwhile, the woman recorded the video with the complainant, without his knowledge.

Soon after the video call ended, he received a call from the woman who then threatened to share his nude video social media accounts if he did not transfer Rs 30,000.

With no option left, the youth informed the crime branch cyber cell about the matter.

Based on the complaint, the cops launched a probe after collecting the WhatsApp number from the youth.