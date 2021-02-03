Youth impregnates minor tribal girl in Jharsuguda; flees from police custody

Jharsuguda: A minor tribal girl has been betrayed allegedly after being impregnated by a youth on false promises of marrige at Amapada village under Laikera block in Jharsuguda district.

According to available information, the minor’s family members tried to solemnise the nuptial knot between both, but the accused youth remained elusive. With no option left, the victim’s family lodged a complaint against the accused at the local police station.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case (15/21) under the relevant section of POSCO Act.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the absconding accused who fled from police custody while being sent for a medical checkup.