Youth Held With 100 Grams Of Brown Sugar In Balasore

Balasore: Police have detained a youth with the seizure of 100 grams of brown sugar at the Chaitanya Sahu Square in the Jaleswar town on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and caught the youth red-handed with the contraband. The cops have also seized the contraband from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.