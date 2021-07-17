Youth Held For Troubling Woman In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was apprehended by the cops in Bhubaneswar for allegedly troubling a young woman by extending love proposal repeatedly.

The arrestee has been identified as Pyarimohan Mohanty of Harianta village under Sadar police station limits in Cuttack.

According to available information, the accused used to work with the victim at a mall situated in Hanspal area. Even after rejecting the love proposal of the accused, Pyarimohan repeatedly proposed to her.

Irate over the matter, the victim lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (205/21) and forwarded the accused to the court after probing into the matter.