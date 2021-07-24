Youth Held For Troubling Minor Girl In Cuttack

Cuttack: Badambadi police have arrested a youth for allegedly troubling a minor girl in the Silver City of Cuttack. The accused has been identified as Purnachandra Barik (25) of Bolgarh Rasuna Khela area.

As per reports, the accused used to follow the minor and insist to marry her even after girl’s rejection. The accused also threatened the minor.

On being aware, girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the Badambadi police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter.