Youth held for series theft from shops in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested a youth Nepala alias Abhay Rana on charges of theft from four shops at Gandhi Chhak-Rajpur road under Brajrajnagar police station limits on the night of September 2.

A Pulsar motorcycle, Rs 1,800, four mobile phones, four earphones, and an iron rod used in breaking the locks of the shops were seized from him.

A case (243/21) was registered by Brajrajnagar police station and the accused was forwarded to the court on Monday. More than 10 criminal cases are registered against Abhay in Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Orient, Jharsuguda, and Badmal police stations in the district, the police said.

According to police reports, the accused had earlier undergone jail term for four years in a case under Badmal police station in 2016.

Police sources said the accused broke the locks of two betel shops, a grocery shop and a mobile shop at Gandhi Chhak-Rajpur Road on the night of Dept 2 and made away with several items. On the basis of a complaint at Gandhi Chhak police outpost, the cops took up an investigation and managed to nab the notorious thief in three days.