Youth Held For Raping Minor On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage in State Capital Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Mangulu Pradhan (24) from Malkangiri.

According to reports, the victim befriended Pradhan through a relative and later got into a relationship with him. Later, the youth forcefully established a physical relationship with the victim on the pretext of marriage. However, Pradhan refused to marry her and hurled abuses at her.

With no option left, the minor girl lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (314/22) under Sections 363/ 366/ 376(2) (N) POCSO Court and arrested the accused.

The accused has been forwarded to the court, Police informed.