Youth Held For Raping Minor Girl In Sundargarh Forest

Rourkela: Kinjirikela police in Sundargarh district on Thursday arrested a youth on charges of raping a minor girl in the forest near Dandipani Nuadihi.The arrested youth has been identified as Anil Tirkey (21) of Nuadihi.

According to reports, a 15-year-old minor girl had gone to the forest to collect firewood. While she was collecting firewood, accused Anil overpowered her and outraged her modesty.

After the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, family members lodged a complaint with the police. The accused has also threatened the minor girl to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint read.

Acting on the complaint, Kinjirikela police registered a rape case and arrested Anil.