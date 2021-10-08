Youth Held For Raping Girl On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage in Bhubaneswar. The arrestee has been identified as Debashish Nayak of Balanga police station limits area in Puri district.

According to reports, the victim befriended Nayak from Facebook and soon got into a relationship with him. Later, the youth established a physical relationship with the victim on the pretext of marriage. However, Nayak refused to marry her and hurled abuses on her.

As the accused refused to marry but raped her several times on the pretext of marriage, she lodged a rape and physical abuse complaint with the Airfield police station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused has been forwarded to the court and further investigation is underway.