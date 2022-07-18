Youth Held For Rape & Murder Of Girlfriend

Phulbani: Raikia police here have arrested a youth on charges of rape and murder of his girlfriend. The arrestee has been identified as Pankaj Diggal.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Dadangia village had gone to meet with her boyfriend after which Pankaj asked the victim to go home. However, she refused to do so.

Irked over the matter, Pankaj outraged her modest in a nearby forest and bludgeoned her to death before dumping her body on the roadside.

On getting information, police registered a case (73/22) and initiated an investigation in this regard. After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to nab the accused from Dandakia village.

According to a preliminary investigation, it was learnt that Pankaj was jailed in 2015 for killing his wife.

It is pertinent to mention that a blood-soaked body of a young woman was found on the roadside under Raikia police station limits in Kandhamal district on Friday morning.

