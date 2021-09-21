Youth Held For Posting Obscene Content Against Anganwadi Worker

Sambalpur: The Cyber Police of Sambalpur on Tuesday arrested a youth for posting obscene material on social media against an Anganwadi worker on YouTube.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the Anganwadi worker found her photo on the YouTube channel with obscene messages. Later, she approached the cyber police station in Sambalpur and lodged an FIR in this regard.

Based on the plaint, the cyber police launched a probe and arrested the accused from Bolangir. The accused was booked under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court, said sources.