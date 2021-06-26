Youth Held For Misbehaving With Minor In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shameful incident, a youth was arrested by police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in the Smartcity Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Subrat Ranjan Das (21) of Tarini slum in Shastri Nagar under local police station limits.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the family of the minor girl lodged a complaint against their neighbour at the Kharvela Nagar police station regarding misbehave.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and forwarded the accused to the court after arresting him.