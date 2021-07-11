Youth Held For Misbehaving Minor In Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth was arrested by police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl at Kandarpur area in Cuttack District.

The accused has been identified as Sun Rout alias Sura of Kamapur village under Kandarpur police station limits.

Police said that Sura is the neighbour of the victim and was at large for some days after the incident.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the family of the minor girl lodged a complaint with a local police station against their neighbour at the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered as a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. The accused has been forwarded to court, reports added.