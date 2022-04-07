Youth Held For Kidnapping And Raping Minor Girl In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police have apprehended a youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl under Barbil police limits of Keonjhar district. The accused has been identified as Sania alias Teru.

According to reports, the accused allegedly kidnapped the minor girl and had sexually assaulted her. He reportedly went absconding after the matter came to the fore.

Following this, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the local police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a manhunt. After a pertinent effort, they nabbed Sania near Darbi Chhak under Balani police limits of the district.