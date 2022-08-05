Youth Held For Impregnating Class X Girl In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A youth was apprehended by police for allegedly impregnating a Class X student of Eklavya Model Residential School at Champanagar in Malkangiri.

The accused has been identified as Hariar Bhumia of Nayakguda village

According to reports, the accused had developed physical relationship with the girl while she was in her village.

After some days, the family members of the girl levelled allegations against the school management stating that a boy used to visit her in the school and developed physical relationship with her.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore on July 12 after some school staff had visited the girl’s home and asked her father to come to Champanagar telling him his daughter was serious.

Later, reaching the school, the staff called the girl and told her family members that she was in a relationship with a boy and now six months pregnant. Moreover, they asked the family members to sign a document but the girl’s father refused and returned to the village.

On the next day, the school authority again called the family members and asked them to sign on a paper after which the girl was sent back home.

Thereafter the girl was taken to the district headquarters hospital with help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers. She also lodged a complaint against the youth with Malkangiri Model Police station with the help of Childline. She is currently in Bala Swadhar Gruha.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.