Youth held for illegally collecting water metre money

Bhubaneswar: A youth has been apprehended for allegedly collecting water metre money in the name of housing and urban development department’s WATCO.

The legal actions were adopted against the youth following complaints regarding the same.

The accused has been identified as Satyadeep Mohanty.

As per available information, Satyadeep took Rs 4200 from a house owner to install a second water metre at the house on plot no. 327/A in district centre of Chandrashekharpur area.

However, collecting fee on the pretext of installing second water metre has been deemed illegal in Bhubaneswar. Hence, the matter was intimated to the authorities of WATCO department before filing a complaint with Chandrashekharpur police.

An investigation was initiated regarding the same and the accused youth was held for the illegal activity. Satyadeep was reported working for a contractor named Pramod Kumar Rout.