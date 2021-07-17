Youth Held For Blackmailing Mumbai-based Model

Nabrangpur: Mumbai crime branch Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly blackmailing a Mumbai-based model.

The accused has been identified as Subrat Mandal of Sundabeda in Nabrangpur.

According to available information, Subrat firstly befriended the victim on social media. later the accused morphed her pictures and threatened her to viral those photos on social media. Even after giving money, the accused used to threaten her.

With no option left, the victim lodged a complaint at the police station. Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe and arrested the accused from the Umerkote area.