Youth Held For “Blackmailing” Girlfriend With Obscene Photos

Dhenkanal: An Anganwadi worker, who was allegedly held captive in a house in Gondia village of Dhenkanal district, was rescued by police on Sunday.

Youth has also been held in this connection.

According to available reports, the victim, a resident of ward no 11 of Bhuban NAC, was reportedly involved in a love affair with the accused, Jagabandhu Guru hailing from ward no 8 of the same NAC for the past eight years.

However, Jagabandhu had been blackmailing the young woman with her obscene photos and also threatened to leak the pictures and kill her father if she did not marry him. The complainant further said the love affair developed when she was a minor.

Fearing for her chastity and father’s life, the Anganwadi worker remained silent.

On March 5 evening, Jagabandhu reached the young woman’s house and asked her to marry him. The accused then told her to stay with him at his relative’s place during the night. Jagabandhu also sexually and mentally harassed the young woman.

Finding a ray of hope, the woman managed to call up a media person and narrated her ordeal. The media person then informed the local police who subsequently raided the house in Jharada and rescued the Anganwadi worker. The youth was also detained by the police for questioning.