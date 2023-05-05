Youth held for blackmailing girl with her intimate pictures

Bhubaneswar: Chandaka police today arrested a youth on charges of blackmailing a girl to make intimate photos viral on social media.

The arrested accused has been identified as Biswajit Rout of Korei area in Jajpur district. He is currently working as a manager at Odisha Motors in Kesora area in Bhubaneswar.

Accused Biswajit befriended the victim on social media last year. As their relationship grew stronger, Biswajit managed to get some initiate photos of the victim by convincing her.

After this, Biswajit hacked the victim’s Instagram account and posted some intimate photos of her and threatened the victim by demanding money in return to delete it. Biswajit blackmailed the victim and her parents and threatened to post the photos on other social media if she did not pay him money.

Three months prior to this incident, the victim had come to Bhubaneswar and accused Biswajit took away her mobile phone and noted down the numbers of some of her relatives and later threatened them over the phone too.

After investigating the case, the Chandaka police arrested the accused Biswajit on Friday.