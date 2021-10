Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly throwing acid on his wife in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The arrestee has been identified as Tapuni Nayak.

According to police sources, the victim had reportedly married the accused youth in court earlier. However, the reason behind such a step is yet to be ascertained.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Gujarat. Further investigation is underway into the matter.