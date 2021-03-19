Youth Held After Girlfriend Levels Rape Allegation

Jharsuguda: A youth was apprehended by the police after his girlfriend levelled raped allegations against him. The accused has been identified as Bitu Nayak (30), a resident of Lefringpada in Sundergarh district.

According to available information, Bitu had an affair with the girl. After knowing about the relationship, the kin of the young woman proposed for marriage. While Bitu’s family agreed to the proposal, they took the girl to their house 4-5 months ago.

Meanwhile, the accused established a physical relationship before marrying her. Thereafter, on 8 March, the girl left their home and lodged a complaint with the local police station on 13 March. The victim also alleged that she was physically harassed by the accused.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case (53/21) under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched a probe in this regard. After pertinent efforts, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to court.