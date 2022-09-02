Youth Hacks Tantrik
State

Youth Hacks Tantrik To Death In Jajpur, Accused Surrenders

By Pragativadi News Service
17

Jajpur: A youth allegedly hacked a Tantrik to death after his mantras did not yield results in Bandhagaon panchayat of Jajpur district.

Later the accused Santanu Behera surrendered before the Sukinda police.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the Tantrik and the accused. Later, the matter escalated to the form of bloodshed after the latter attacked with a sharp weapon and killed him.

On being informed,  Sukinda police along with the scientific team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. They have also seized a sharp weapon from the incident site.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8510 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking