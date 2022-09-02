Youth Hacks Tantrik To Death In Jajpur, Accused Surrenders

Jajpur: A youth allegedly hacked a Tantrik to death after his mantras did not yield results in Bandhagaon panchayat of Jajpur district.

Later the accused Santanu Behera surrendered before the Sukinda police.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the Tantrik and the accused. Later, the matter escalated to the form of bloodshed after the latter attacked with a sharp weapon and killed him.

On being informed, Sukinda police along with the scientific team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. They have also seized a sharp weapon from the incident site.