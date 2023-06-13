Youth Hacks Elder Brother To Death Over Family Feud In Pattamundai

Pattamundai: A youth allegedly hacked his elder brother to death at Sandhapalli village in Pattamundai town of Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

Anupam Behera of Ward No. 1, Sandhapalli village in Pattamundai township was having a long-standing land dispute with his younger brother Sanatan Behera.

However, this morning, two brothers, Anupam and Sanatan, had a heated argument over the connection of the drinking water pipeline.

During the argument, Sanatan lost his cool and brutally attacked his elder brother Anupam on his face, shoulders and body with a sharp machette. Though the family member pleaded him to stop, Sanatan repeatedly attacked his brother and fled the spot.

On hearing the commotion, some fellow villagers rescued Anupam in a profusely bleeding condition and rushed to Pattamundai Hospital. But doctors declared him dead.

After a complaint was lodged at the Pattamundai police station, the local police reached the hospital and seized the dead body for autopsy.

On the instructions of Pattamundai Model police station IIC Tapan Kumar Rout, the police has registered a case 358/2023 and started an investigation.

A team of police led by IIC Tapan Kumar Rout have been conducting raids at various places including Sandhapalli village to arrest the accused who is still at large.