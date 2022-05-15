Youth Hacks Brother To Death In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A youth allegedly killed his elder brother over some issue at Pandi village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ghasiram Takaria.

According to reports, an argument ensued between Ghasiram and his cousin Maradev over some issues. The situation took an ugly turn after Maradev, in a fit of rage, attacked his elder cousin with an axe.

Ghasiram, who sustained a grave injury in his neck during the attack, died on the spot.

On the other hand, Maradev’s wife Manjulata also sustained injuries while trying to stop the accused from attacking Ghasiram. She was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident besides detaining the accused for interrogation.