Youth hacked to death over recovery of borrowed money

Angul: A youth was hacked to death at Patrapada under Chendipada police limits in Angul district. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Sahu (30).

As per available reports, the murder took place following an argument allegedly during the recovery of borrowed money.

Reportedly, one Pitabasha Sahu chased Jitendra and later attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

On being informed, Chendipada police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Besides, the accused is reportedly absconding.