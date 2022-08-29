Youth Hacked To Death Over Past Enmity In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A youth was killed over past enmity at Khariabahal village under K.Balang police limits Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Mangala Munda.

According to the report, a heated argument ensued between the accused, identified as Gamuga Munda of the village, and Mangala over some issues. Later it escalated into a heated argument and eventually turned violent as Gamuga attacked Mangala repeatedly with an axe.

Subsequently, Mangala sustained grievous injuries. Later, some locals rescued Mangala and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem. Police have also arrested the accused for interrogation in this regard.

Further investigation is underway to unearth other details, said the police.