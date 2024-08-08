Youth Hacked to Death Over Past Enmity in Puri

Puri: A youth was hacked to death by miscreants on Thursday night at Hadgodia Sahi, within Puri town police station limits over suspected past rivalry. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Khuntia from the same locality.

The deceased’s relatives have claimed that five youths called Dinesh out of his house and attacked him with sharp weapons. When the victim collapsed on the ground in the middle of the road the attackers fled the scene. Later Dinesh was declared dead at the hospital.

On intimation, town police reached the crime scene and started a probe. According to police, the attack is a fallout of past enmity.

Puri Sadar DSP Rabi Narayan Bhanja is investigating the incident while police teams have been formed and raids are underway at different places to nab the suspects.