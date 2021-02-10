Youth hacked to death in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A youth was hacked to death at Badabahal villager under Jamankira police station limits in Sambalpur district. The accused person has been identified as Manabodha Majhi (32) son of Sankirtan Majhi from the locality.

Reportedly, the accused and one Raju Chatriya (33) got into a fight for some reason. Soon the argument turns ugly. Irked over the argument, the accused hacked Raju repeatedly. Following this, Raju sustained grievous injuries.

Immediately, the locals rescued and rushed him to a private nursing home in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his health condition deteriorated. However, Raju succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

On being informed, police recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops also seized the axe used in the murder and arrested the accused person.

A case (13/21) has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the accused has been forwarded to court today, said police