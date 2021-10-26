Youth Hacked To Death In City; Three Of Bubu Gang Held, 10 More Absconding

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police have arrested three members of the Bubu gang on charges of hacking a youth to death following a verbal duel on overtaking vehicle on the road.

The arrested accused are Tukun alias Jibitesh Patra (24) of Airfield Police Station area, Suman alias Suman Kumar Parida (26) of Nayapalli Beherasahi, and Babul alias Narendra Kumar Sahu (20) of Khandagiri Delta Chowk. Two cars, a scooter, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ninja bike, an Apache bike, a Bajaj Pulsar bike, a machette, and a sharp weapon were seized from them.

A case (494/21) under relevant Sections of the IPC and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act has been registered and the accused were produced in the court on Tuesday. The Court denied bail to the trio and remanded them to judicial custody.

Nayapalli PS IIC Sarat Sahu today informed that 10 other accused persons, including main accused Bubu, are still on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.

According to reports, Devi Prasad Jena alias Bubu of Nayapalli area had formed a criminal gang that threatens people and create nuisance in various places.

On the morning of the 21st October, Binay Acharya, 33, a resident of Baramunda Paikanagar, and an operative of the Bubu gang entered in a scuffle over vehicle overtaking issue. Before leaving the scene, the Bubu gang operative had threatened to kill Binay.

That evening at around 7 pm when Binay and his friend Ashutosh Behera were standing near the Baramunda Puja Pandal. In the meanwhile, main accused Bubu accompanied by his associates Chenga, Amlan, Dudulu, Chocha, Suman, Prabhu, Tukun, Aman, Lipun, Sania, Babul, Sahil arrived at the spot and started vandalising furniture kept the puja mandap.

When Binay and his friend Ashutosh opposed, the gang led a murderous attack on them. First, accused Bubu beat Binay with a plastic pipe, while accused Dudulu struck him with a sharp weapon made of motorcycle’s chain crank.

Meanwhile, accused Sonia and Amlan hacked Binay in the shoulder and stomach with a machette. The other accused then beat Binay and Ashutosh, with iron rods. When Binay and Ashutosh became unconscious and fell on the ground, the gang fled the spot. Some locals rescued the victims and shifted them to the hospital.