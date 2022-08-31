Youth Hacked To Death By Friends In Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Bhbaneswar: A youth was allegedly hacked to death by two of his friends near the DCP office in Bhubaneswar late Tuesday night.

According to reports, all of them were in an inebriated state when an altercation broke out between them. Later it escalated into a heated argument and eventually turned violent as two of his friends attacked him with sharp weapon killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, both the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway in this regard.