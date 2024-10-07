Sundargarh: A youth was chased and allegedly hacked to death by two brothers with a sharp weapon in Ratnapur village under Sundargarh Sadar police station limits in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Sha alias Pandu.

As per reports, Manoj had been to the house of Vijay Mahanandia and Dulamani Mahanandia in the morning. The three argued over some issues and the two brothers beat up Manoj who tried to escape. However, the two brothers chased Manoj and attacked him with a dagger, killing him on the road.

Locals rescued the individual and immediately transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Upon notification, the police arrived at the village to initiate an investigation. It is reported that the two brothers fled following the incident. In response, the locals organized a road blockade to protest the incident and demand the capture of the fleeing suspects.

