Bhadrak: A youth reportedly went missing while bathing in the Kandia canal in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The missing youth has been identified as Rudra Panda (20), son of Prashant Panda of Pandapatna village under Dhusuri Panchayat in Bhadrak.

As per reports, Rudra was bathing with his friend in the canal. His leg slipped and he drowned. His friend shouted for help.

The Dhusuri police and the Dhamnagar fire brigades on intimation rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation.