Youth Goes Missing After Jumping Into Mahanadi River

Barang: A youth went missing after jumping off Mundali Bridge into the Mahanadi River in Cuttack on Thursday. Reportedly, a search operation is underway by the fire services personnel to trace the youth.

The missing youth was identified as Chandramani Tripathy (35), a native of Padmanav Nagar in Suryanagar under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district. He was working a HR in a Reliance Fresh outlet in Bhubaneswar it was learned.

According to sources, the youth arrived at Mundali bridge at around 2.30 PM and parked his scooter on the road side. After remaining there for some time, he jumped into the river and went missing.

The missing youth’s scooter (OD-07P-1286) and mobile phone were recovered from the bridge and fire service personnel have launched a search operation.