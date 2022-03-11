Youth Goes Missing After Jumping Into Mahanadi In Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth has gone missing after jumping into Mahanadi river from Sidhamula bridge under Kanpur police station in Cuttack district on Friday.

As per eyewitnesses, the youth had arrived at the bridge on a bicycle at around 9 AM today.

He parked the cycle on the bridge and suddenly jumped into the river.

On getting information, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Till the last report came in, still remains untraceable. It is suspected that the youth has committed suicide but the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident.