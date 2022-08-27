Youth Goes Missing After Jumping Into Mahanadi From Mundali Bridge

Cuttack: A youth from Bhubaneswar went missing after jumping into the Mahanadi off Mundali bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack on Saturday.

He has been identified as Biswadeb Das of Sailashree Vihar area in Bhubaneswar. Das is a native of Khordha and works as a canteen boy in Bhubaneswar.

According to onlookers, Biswadeb arrived at Mundali bridge on a scooter. After parking the vehicle on the bridge, he jumped into the river and went missing.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched by fire personnel and Athgarh Police.