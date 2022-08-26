Youth, Girl Found Hanging From Tree In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A youth and a girl were found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances near their house in Kirkakani village under Dharmagarh PS in Kalahandi district today.

The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals spotted the duo hanging from tree and informed the same to the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

After the investigation, the police took the bodies in possession and sent them for the post-mortem examination.