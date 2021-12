Koraput: A POCSO Court here on Wednesday sentenced a youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Besides, a fine of Rs 15,000 has also been imposed on the accused, Bhawani Shankar Suna of Liti Maliguda village under Koraput Sadar police limits.

On default to pay the fine, the convict has to undergo imprisonment for additional 12 months, said sources.