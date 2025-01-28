A youth was found hanging from a tree in Tumbaguda village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Kailash Madkami (22) of Tumbaguda village.

As per reports, Kailash had been missing since Monday night. Locals discovered him hanging from a tree in the forest near the village. They informed the family members.

The family then informed the police about this. The body has been seized and an investigation has been launched. It is suspected that Kailash was murdered.